  1. Politics
Nov 28, 2024, 10:15 AM

US working on new $725 mn military aid package for Kyiv

US working on new $725 mn military aid package for Kyiv

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – The incumbent US administration is preparing to provide Kyiv with another package of US military aid worth $725 million, media sources reported.

Reuters quoted US officials as saying that the delivery would include land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). The weapons and ammunition will be drawn from current US stocks.

Besides, the Kyiv government is also expected to receive cluster munitions, which are typically found in Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets fired by HIMARS launchers, the agency said.

According to the report, the Congress will be formally notified about the move on December 2.

The contents and size of the package are subject to revision.

MP/

News ID 225001

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News