US working on new $725 mn military aid package for Kyiv

Reuters quoted US officials as saying that the delivery would include land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). The weapons and ammunition will be drawn from current US stocks.

Besides, the Kyiv government is also expected to receive cluster munitions, which are typically found in Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets fired by HIMARS launchers, the agency said.

According to the report, the Congress will be formally notified about the move on December 2.

The contents and size of the package are subject to revision.

MP/