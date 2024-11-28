Pakistan expects to become BRICS partner soon

Commenting on whether Pakistan is likely to join the list of BRICS partner countries, Sadiq said that this was possible.

"Yes, we are supported by Russia for BRICS. And hopefully, soon we will be joining BRICS [as a partner country]. The Russian government has really supported us in that," he told TASS.

After the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the group had agreed on a list of its partner countries, though their names were not disclosed. At the initial stage, invitations would be extended to these nations, and announcements would be made once a positive response is received.

Last year, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

Indeed, the BRICS alliance has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five expansion nations to its ranks. Specifically, it introduced Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to be the first countries to constitute expansion since South Africa was added more than a decade ago.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

