Iran supports countries against tie norm. with Zionist regime

In a statement on Wednesday, The National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament appreciated the position adopted by the parliaments of Algeria, Pakistan, and Indonesia in opposing the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

“Following the move, we hope that other Islamic countries support Palestine to gain its inalienable rights,” the statement added.

According to the statement, History has shown that the policy of normalization with the Zionist regime has brought nothing except humiliation for the other country, adding that the initiative proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran with regard to holding a referendum in the occupied territories is the only way out of the current crisis.

