9 February 2020 - 19:40

Amir-Abdollahian:

Lt. Gen. Soleimani general of peace, security

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was an outstanding diplomat and a great politician besides being a general.

“Given the circumstances, he used diplomatic approaches to carry out his mission and he followed the rules of negotiation,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Sunday.

He said Martyr Soleimani was truly a general of peace and security.

“He understood theories and ways of negotiation very well and believed in diplomacy as a tool and path towards reaching his goal,” he added.

In an apparent act of state terrorism, the US administration ordered the assassination of Quds Force commander General Soleimani on Jan. 3. Iran retaliated by carrying out airstrikes on two US military based in Iraq.

