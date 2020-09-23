Martyr Soleimani broke US grandeur in world

Speaking in an IRIB TV program on the occasion of the commemoration of the Holy Defense Week, the Iranian Parliament Speaker referred to the significant role of the Lieutenant-General Ghasem Soleimani during the war days in defending the Iranian nation against the enemy.

Describing him as one the influential commanders of the Imposed War, Ghalibaf said that, even after the imposed war, General Soleimani also dedicated most decades of his life in defending the borders of the country against terrorist groups.

Referring to the repeated failures of global arrogance in West Asia, he said, “General Soleimani defeated the United States in the Persian Gulf region for about 20 years."

Ghalibaf also spoke about the martyrdom of General Soleimani who lived his life gloriously and morally and his martyrdom brought about important development and changed the equations in West Asia.

Considering General Soleimani as one of the impressive figures of the Resistant Front and Islamic movement, the spokesman likened the martyrdom of General Soleimani to the martyrdom of Mohamad Beheshti that result of which was the eradication of any hypocrisies in the first years of the foundation of the Islamic Republic.

“Also, the martyrdom of General Soleimani brought down the grandeur of the United States at the international level, and in the second phase of Islamic Revolution it will eradicate any westernizations in the country”, Ghalibaf added.

Martyr Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a targeted US drone strike on January 3, 2020, in Baghdad, which was approved by US President Donald Trump. The strike was strongly condemned by many, including the Iranian government, and a multi-city funeral was held in Iraq and Iran for the general and his companions.



