Saudi compromise with Israelis to only make it ‘insecure'

Speaking in an interview with Al-Mayadeen News Network on Tue., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that the compromise of the Saudi Arabian government with the Zionist regime will only make Riyadh 'insecure'.

He pointed to Saudi war waged against Yemen and added, “War against Yemen is an American-Zionist plot and Saudi Arabian government is a pawn and puppet in their hands.”

“We regret that some countries are rushing to normalize their relations with the Zionist regime, a compromise that makes Muslim countries to be among enemies."

He said that former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was equipping and training resistance forces and this "Strategic Action" would continue.

He then pointed to the salient characteristics of Martyr Gen. Soleimani and added, “Martyr Soleimani, in addition to his military characteristics, had a unique diplomatic knowledge. He was a brave commander who never got tired and was very serious in what he did."

Iran's former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi PMU Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Trump.

