Martyred Soleimani a model of all goodness: Lebanese cleric

"In an interview with Iran’s 16th Resistance International Film Festival, Sheikh Ahmad Alameli Almashghari said the "Resistance Prominent Martyr" plays a pivotal role to highlight the role of Martyred Soleimani.

Commenting on the importance of keeping the memories of martyrs alive, the Lebanese cleric said such people enjoy the highest position in society.

He said the martyred Soleimani is considered as the best role model in the current situation, adding that he was a model for soldiers in obedience and sincerity.

Senior Lebanese cleric reiterated that the martyred Soleimani is considered as a model for all goodness.

The 16th Resistance International Film Festival’s "Resistance Prominent Martyr" has been designed to safeguard the role of late Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in awakening the people of the region and explaining the culture of resistance.

According to the Public Relations of the festival, this section is mainly focused on portraying the sufferings of the oppressed people of the region, the resistance and popular victories, the issues of the resistance, and the role of General Soleimani in awakening and enlightenment the people in the region and other countries.

Filmmakers and writers can explain their works with three axes which are explaining the different dimensions of Martyr Soleimani's personality as a model of Islamic resistance and awakening, explaining the moral values, bravery, and epics of the martyrs of the resistance, as well as explaining the moral virtues, in this section.

So far over 10,000 works have been submitted to the different sections of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival in Tehran.

According to the festival’s Public Relations and Information Centre, the last deadline for submitting the works to the second part of this cinematic event was October 21, 2020.

Out of 10,049 works which have been submitted to the event, 636 in "Narrations of Pen",768 in "Resistance Prominent Martyr”, 4,072 in main competition, 2,900 in Basiji Filmmakers and 121 researches and analysis.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

FA/PR