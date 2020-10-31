Gen. Soleimani’s path must be portrayed at intl. level

“We are in the weeks leading to the anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport, which was carried out by the direct order of the president of the United States as the number one terrorist in the world,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during the first press conference of General Soleimani’s martyrdom anniversary in Tehran on Saturday.

Noting that "we honor the memory of the hero of the fight against terrorism, Martyr Qassem Soleimani, and his companions,” the senior advisor said General Soleimani’s school and his thoughts and approach should be portrayed for the current and next generations, not only in Iran and the region but also across the world.

In this regard, he said that non-governmental institutes under the name of the Martyr Soleimani Foundation have been formed in Iran.

"For months, Those cherishing the path of General Soleimani in Iran, the region and even in Latin America, the United States and Europe, have been following their popular ideas to commemorate General Soleimani and his first anniversary.”

Stating that it is important to pay attention to the various dimensions of General Soleimani's personality, Amir-Abdollahian added, "General Soleimani was not merely a military general."

In fact, he said, the characteristics of General Soleimani created a school that was in line with the school of pure Islam of the great Prophet (PBUH) as well as the ideas of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

"From this perspective and due to the importance of the issue, today we officially announce that the Martyr Soleimani Foundation seeks to promote the pure ideas of the Soleimani school and is supposed to prevent distortions about the character of this great commander,” he said.

