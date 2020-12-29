Palestine Resistance groups hold 1st joint military exercise

Joint Chamber of Military Operations for Palestinian Factions announced the start of the first joint military exercise across the Gaza strip, Almanar reported.

Meanwhile. Palestinian Resistance drones spotted over Gaza strip, it added.

Joint Chamber of Military Operations for Palestinian Factions announced that Resistance to react ‘fiercely’ to any Israeli ‘adventurism’.

The drill comes as part of the cooperation between Palestinian Resistance groups and in a bid to show continuous efforts aimed at raising their military readiness.

In one of their latest attacks, on December 26, Israeli fighter jets targeted a number of hospitals and schools in the Gaza Strip.

On December 27, the Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that the Zionist regime is responsible for the consequences of the recent attack on the Gaza Strip.

The resistance movement will not give up its national duty to defend the inalienable interests of the Palestinian people and to break the equations of the Zionist regime, Fawzi Barhoum stated.

HJ/5107674