Massive explosion hits downtown Nashville (+VIDEO)

The blast was felt across much of Davidson County around 6:30 a.m. Metro police said the explosion has been linked to a vehicle outside 166 Second Avenue N, News Chanel 5 reported.

The explosion is under investigation by Metro police and federal authorities.

Nashville firefighters have asked everyone in the area to move at least two blocks away due to concerns about any possible other explosions.

WeGo Transit said its operations have not been impacted by the explosion. WeGo will be helping clear the area by using buses to get people in the area out of the cold weather.

Heavy smoke and damage were seen in the Second Avenue area. Police said debris from the blast was found near the old Metro Courthouse and near the downtown pedestrian bridge.

