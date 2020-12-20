9 killed in Kabul explosion: security sources (+VIDEO)

At least 9 people have been killed and six others were wounded in the explosion in PD5 of the city, as security sources told TOLO News.

The explosion happened in Spin Kalay square in PD5 of the city.

The Interior Ministry's deputy spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said three vehicles caught fire in the area (PD5), however, it is unclear if the explosion is the cause.

The explosion targeted the vehicle of Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak, a member of parliament from Kabul. Wardak survived the attack.

