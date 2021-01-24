Driver rams car into Islamic Sciences School in Australia

A vehicle struck the main door of the Islamic Sciences school in southwest Sydney, Australia, Daily Mail reported.

According to the media, police forces in Sydney arrived at the scene of incident after being informed of the event.

This incident took place at Salamah College in Chester Hill.

Police said that they managed to arrest the drive using an electric shocker after he resisted.

So far, no further information has been transmitted about the driver’s motivation for committing this act.

