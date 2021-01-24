  1. Politics
Jan 24, 2021, 10:00 PM

Driver rams car into Islamic Sciences School in Australia

Driver rams car into Islamic Sciences School in Australia

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The driver of a car was arrested by Sydney police after he hit his vehicle into the main door of an Islamic Science School in the city on Sunday.

A vehicle struck the main door of the Islamic Sciences school in southwest Sydney, Australia, Daily Mail reported.

According to the media, police forces in Sydney arrived at the scene of incident after being informed of the event.

This incident took place at Salamah College in Chester Hill.

Police said that they managed to arrest the drive using an electric shocker after he resisted.

So far, no further information has been transmitted about the driver’s motivation for committing this act.

MA/5129973

News Code 168972

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News