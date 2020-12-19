Iranian President thanks people for observing heath protocols

Congratulating Nurses' Day and appreciating the efforts of all the country's nurses, the President called on the people to stop holding Yalda gatherings this year to support nurses and protect the health of the elderly in the family.

Speaking on Saturday at the meeting of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, Dr Hassan Rouhani also appreciated the support and cooperation of the people in observing health protocols and strict measures to curb the new wave of COVID-19, and said, "The third wave of COVID-19 was terrible but people's unity, empathy trust in the healthcare staff saved the country from this terrible wave”.

“It is a great honor that 160 cities were in red status on November 21 and now after almost a month, we do not have a city with a red status because of the support and cooperation of the people in observing health instructions,” said Rouhani.

He continued, "I thank the departments of education and higher education, and all those who work for the education of the children of this land and did not allow our children to be deprived of education, science and culture”.

Stating that, "Free water, electricity, and gas for the underprivileged has been one of our dreams for the past 42 years, which was implemented this year,” Dr Rouhani added, "From this month on, 30 million people throughout the country will use free electricity and about the same number of people will receive free gas”.

Referring to putting a dam into operation every 50 days, he continued, "The work done in building dams in this government is unparalleled to any other government”.

“The measures taken by this government to increase electricity, gas and water production are more than any other government in the last 40 years,” said the President.

Appreciating all those who worked for the growth of the country's economy and production during the outbreak of coronavirus, the President said, "The positive economic growth of the country in the first six months of this year, despite the outbreak of coronavirus and the enemy's sanctions and economic war, is one of the great honors of the Iranian nation”.

Dr Rouhani also pointed out that the days of mourning ceremony of Her Holiness Zahra’s (PBUH) are coming, adding, "Our situation is such that religious donations should continue to increase to those in need, and good people can use the coming days to provide their faithful donations. According to the resolution of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, it was decided to design and predict the necessary regulations and protocols for holding these ceremonies”.

In another part of his speech, Dr Rouhani addressed those who are always angry when they hear the news of the successes of the Iranian nation and constantly work against Iran, adding, "What the government is doing in the field of providing free water, electricity and gas for the underprivileged has been our dream for the last 42 years”.

In the final part of his speech, Dr Rouhani also reiterated the need for strict adherence to health protocols and physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings, as well as caring for the elderly and vulnerable, and said, "Fines on violators of the quarantine period must be taken seriously”.

At the beginning of the meeting, the members of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus commemorated the nurses who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

FA/President.ir