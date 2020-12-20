A day with head nurse of COVID-19 ward of hospital in Tabriz

TABRIZ, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Ms. Azam Ghorbani is the head nurse of coronavirus ward in Sina Hospital in Tabriz. She wishes a day free from wearing mask by all people throughout the country.

Like other nurses, the head nurse of the COVID-19 Ward of the hospital is caring patients vehemently and is making her utmost effort for their recovery.

In Iran, Hazrat Zaynab's birthday is commemorated as Nurse's Day due to her efforts and sacrifices to take care of children such as Imam Hussein’s son Ali Zayn al-Abidin and those wounded in the Battle of Karbala.