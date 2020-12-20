Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 20

Mardom Salari

UN chief urges all countries to have trade with Iran

Zarif: US must leave region

Trump calls for riot: Washington’s dangerous days

Guardian Council not opposed to electronic elections: spox

Kayhan

US official: Still unaware of depth of attacks on American sensitive infrastructures

Shahrvand

Rouhani urges people to help keep coronavirus under control

Shargh

Rouhani: Happy to make Iranian nation’s enemies angry

Jomhoori Eslami

Yemen’s Ansarullah reacts to Hadi’s new cabinet announcement

Russia denies claim of cyberattack against US

Iran

Guterres calls for intl. community’s trade cooperation with Iran

Etela’at

Iraqi Kurdistan’s rep.: Gen. Soleimani prevented genocide of Kurds by ISIL

MR