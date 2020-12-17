Iran expresses concern over US intent to conduct nuclear test

Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations expressed concern over the US intention to conduct nuclear explosion tests, saying it undermines the non-proliferation regime and international peace and security.

Emphasizing the long-standing and principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the need for the complete elimination of all nuclear weapons, Kazem Gharibabadi at the 55th session of the CTBTO Preparatory Commission said on Tuesday, "Iran supports the objectives of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) with the ultimate goal of disarmament, as well as general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control."

Araghchi dismisses claim on contact with Biden’s rep. in Oman

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed rumors of contact with the representative of US President-elect Joe Biden during his recent visit to Oman.

In a note on Tuesday, Araghchi explained the details of his recent visit to Oman and called the speculations about meeting with the new US president's representative in Oman a fantasy.

“After a two-day trip to Kabul, I had a four-hour trip to Oman on Monday to hold the 7th Joint Strategic Consultative Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Oman,” he said.

Iran, Russia trade volume increases to $2.2 bn

Referring to the increasing volume of trade between Iran and Russia, a member of the Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce said that the best way to counter US sanctions is to strengthen economic ties with the Eurasian Union.

Jalil Jalalifar made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that the volume of trade between Iran and Russia has increased from 1.7 billion dollars in 2019 to 2.2 billion dollars in the current year.

He went on to say that the development of economic ties with neighboring countries is one of the important strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Rouhani felicitates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed congratulations to the Kazakh people and the government on the country’s Independence Day.

In a Wednesday message to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Rouhani also hoped for increased cooperation with Kazakhstan in different fields.

He also health and success to Tokayev and prosperity and felicity to the people of Kazakhstan.

Leader urges for unity, foiling sanctions, not trusting enemy

Criticizing Europe's hypocritical role, Leader of the Islamic Revolution urged Iranians for national unity, defusing sanctions, strengthening in all fields, and not trusting the enemy.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in his meeting with a group of organizers of the anniversary ceremony and the family of Martyr Soleimani on Wednesday on the eve of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Rouhani says Iran not overwhelmed with joy of Biden coming

Referring to the failure of Trump at the US 2020 election, President Rouhani said, “We are not exhilarated over Biden coming, but we are very happy that Trump is leaving."

7,603 infections, 213 deaths in 24h in Iran

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry, the declining trend of COVID-19 infections and deaths is continuing.

In her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari pointed to the diagnosis of 7,603 infections as of Tuesday, which amounts the total number of cases to 1,131,077 in Iran.

According to her, the respiratory disease has claimed the lives of 213 individuals in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 52,883.

Iran reacts to oil tanker explosion in Jeddah port

In a reaction to the Monday explosion of an oil tanker at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah, the Spox of the Iranian foreign ministry said Iran rejects any act of sabotage against maritime safety and freedom of intl. trade.

Being questioned about the explosion of an oil tanker in the port of Jedda on the Red Sea, Saeed Khatibzadeh said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any act of sabotage against maritime safety and security and freedom of international trade."

Iran complains about British FA Committee's biased report

Iranian envoy to London informed about Tehran's official note to the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, condemning the biased report of Foreign Affairs Committee of the British House of Commons on Iran.

The British Foreign Affairs Committee published its report 'No prosperity without justice, the UK’s relationship with Iran' earlier on Wednesday.

The report highlighted the need for the UK Government to foster a long-term, international response that addresses Iran’s activities.

Zarif, Swedish counterpart discuss JCPOA, bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister and his Swedish counterpart conferred on bilateral ties and JCPOA in a phone talk on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde held a phone talk on Wednesday.

Both sides conferred on regional and international developments, the Nuclear Deal, and bilateral and consular relations between the two countries.

Iran signs agreements for arms export: Defense Minister

Iranian Minister of Defense said that the Islamic Republic has signed a number of agreements with other countries in the field of arms export.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that despite US sanctions, the Islamic Republic is pursuing arms cooperation with other countries after the end of Arms Embargo.

Zarif, Portuguese counterpart hold phone talk

Iranian Foreign Minister and his Portuguese counterpart conferred on bilateral relations in a phone talk on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva held a phone talk on Wednesday.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations, cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe during Portugal's presidency of the European Union, issues related to human rights, and the fight against terrorism.

Iran not to bear all costs of JCPOA implementation: Araghchi

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that the Islamic Republic cannot bear all the costs of JCPOA implementation and the illegal behavior of other countries.

Noting that the European sides always only call on Iran to exercise restraint in the face of all illegal and hostile behavior, he said Iran cannot bear all the costs of JCPOA implementation and the illegal behavior of other countries.

Near 800 tons of drugs seized in Iran in 10 months: diplomat

Iranian anti-narcotics forces confiscated close to 800 tons of different illegal drugs during January-October 2020, said the country’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Kazem Gharibabadi, in a letter to the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), highlighted the Islamic Republic’s leading role in the global fight against drug trafficking, saying that the Iranian police busted over 778,000 kilograms of narcotics across the country in the first ten months of 2020.

