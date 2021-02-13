Rouhani warns Iranians of fourth wave of Covid-19

Speaking in Saturday’s session of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, President Rouhani spoke about the increasing trend of Covid-19 in the world, saying, “Yet the solution to defeating the pandemic is observing heath protocols, washing hands in a regular manner, keeping social distances in public places and restricting the transportations.”

He went on to say, "The other solution is vaccination and immunization, that Iran started nationwide COVID-19 vaccination last week."

Iranian President, also warned everyone to be careful so as not to enter the fourth wave of the virus, calling on people to observe health protocols even after vaccination.

Early detection, especially for mutated viruses, is essential, he said, adding that, "In any case, any person who enters a province or city, must be checked by the governor and the police."

"We must all work together to prevent the fourth wave", Rouhani noted.

President Rouhani also called on the related apparatus to be careful of inbound and outbound entries, especially from countries infected with new variants of the Virus that causes COVID-19.

