Roadside mine blast in Helmand province claims 2, wounds 2

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the governor of Helmand, said on Saturday, that the incident took place as a result of a roadside IED blast on a Toyota Van carrying passengers in the Grishk district of the province, AVA press reported.

Zwak blamed the Taliban for the incident, but the Taliban has not yet commented on the incident.

Helmand is one of the largest provinces in Afghanistan where the Taliban have a large presence.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Interior reported that during several separate raids, ANP arrested 16 individuals on charges of murder, armed robbery, and drug trafficking in Herat province.

ANP seized five pistols, three vehicles, four motorcycles and some amount of drugs.

FA/PR