Iran hosts 'Yalda, Regional Solidaroty' webinar

The webinar was held to preserve the ancient 'Yalda night' and explaining its role in the solidarity of the people of this region. It was coordinated by the cooperation of the Center for Public Diplomacy and Media of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ECO Cultural Institute and Saadi Foundation, and Iran's Allameh Tabatabai University.

Iran to register Yalda Night as a regional UNESCO intangible heritage

The President of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, Iran Foreign Ministry Spox Saeed Katibzadeh, ECO Cultural Institute President Sarvar Bakhti, Afghanistan Ambassador to Tehran Abdul Ghafoor Liwal, Tajikistan Ambassador to Tehran Nizam al-Din Zahedi, and Kyrgyz ambassador to Tehran Awazbeik Abdolrazzaghof were reportedly among the participants.

Addressing the event, Khatibzadeh referred to the antiquity of Yalda Night, highlighting its role in convergence and peace among the people of the region.

He added that the cultural view toward the civilization of the regional countries of the region is becoming stronger day by day, and these elements are unifying the people of the region.

Khatibzadeh informed that: "Next year, we will register Yalda Night as a UNESCO intangible heritage of the region."

Yalda Night is an Iranian Northern Hemisphere's winter solstice festival celebrated on the "longest and darkest night of the year."

According to the calendar, this corresponds to the night of December 20/21 in the Gregorian calendar, and to the night between the last day of the ninth month (Azar) and the first day of the tenth month (Dey) of the Iranian civil calendar.

The longest and darkest night of the year is a time when friends and family gather together to celebrate and read poetry (especially Hafez) until well after midnight.

HJ/FNA13990929000803