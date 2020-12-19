Iran-Pakistan 2nd official border point to be opened today

"During the recent visit of FM Mohammad Javad Zarif to Islamabad, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Pakistan agreed to open the Rimdan-Gabd border crossing between the two countries, which had already been negotiated, within a short period of time," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on late Friday.

"Thus, with the coordination between the officials of the two countries and the relevant agencies, the Rimdan-Gabd border will be opened on Saturday as the second official border point between Iran and Pakistan in Sistan and Baluchestan province in the presence of high-ranking officials of the two countries," he added.

Khatibzadeh called the opening of the border crossing a factor in increasing economic and trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, saying, "The establishment of this border crossing between two friendly and neighboring countries and the recent opening of the Khaf-Herat railway show that the Islamic Republic of Iran gives special priority to interaction and cooperation with its neighbors and sees close cooperation with neighboring countries as a way for growth and excellence in West Asia."

