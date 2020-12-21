Rimdan border to ease Iran-Pakistan mutual trade: MP

Moinuddin Saeidi told IRNA on Monday that at present, the trade volume between Iran and Pakistan is $1.5 billion dollars, while the available capacity of relations is about $5 billion.

He notes that Rimdan border is strategically located and is the closest access route to Central Asian countries, he said, The opening of this border could increase the trade balance between Iran and Pakistan to $5 billion.

Saeidi added that in addition to the improvement of mutual trade exchanges, this border can also be used for the expansion of tourism and pilgrimage because it is the only route with no security problems across the border.

The MP also underlined the vitality of developing border markets to reach the intended goals.

Tehran and Islamabad have a strategic approach to strengthen bilateral relations.

Massive cultural commonalities, unparalleled geopolitical and geo-economic position as well as complementarity of the two countries' economies coupled with long common borders are very important and salient characteristics between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan.

