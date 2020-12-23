Golestan exports fall to $80 million in 9 months

According to Ebrahim Hosseini, the director-general of Golestan’s customs office, the figure indicates a 48% and 23% decline in terms of volume and value, respectively, compared with the similar period of last year.

The IRICA official said the huge decline follows the strict measures by the customer countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The main commodities exported from Golestan included cheese, iodine, polystyrene, and tomato paste, as well as rebar, dairy products, preform, and animal food.

He said Iraq, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Kazakhstan were the main export destinations of Golestan during the concerned period.

Hosseini added that 7,568 tons of commodities worth $13.04 million were imported to the northern Iranian province, indicating a 77% and 71% fall in terms of tonnage and value year on year.

Chicken hatchery machines, soy oil, and barley were among the main imported goods, mostly coming from Turkey, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, he said.

