Tehran-Islamabad have a strategic approach to strengthen ties

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRAN on Sunday on the occasion of inauguration of the second official border “Rimdan-Gabd crossing” between Iran and Pakistan, Hassan Darvishvand described the official opening of the border as a new step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

He went on to say that inauguration of Rimdan-Gabd crossing is an important process in development of economy of the region and indicates the strategic joint approach for strengthening bilateral ties.

He went on to say that border crossing of Rimdan-Gabd, which was inaugurated on Dec. 19, 2020, is a memorable day in historical relations between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan.

He then pointed to the significance of Rimdan-Gabd Border Crossing which was inaugurated after years and added, “Iran and Pakistan have a common border of more than 900 km. In the light of historical commonalities of the two nations, this border has always been one of the most stable borders between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan.”

Massive cultural commonalities, unparalleled geopolitical and geo-economic position as well as complementarity of the two countries' economies coupled with long common borders are very important and salient characteristics between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan, he added.

