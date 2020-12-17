Over 70 films being displayed in Cinema Verite each day

In this edition of the festival at least 142 Iranian and 25 foreign documentaries will be screened totally online in different sections of the festival through the Filimo, Namava, Tiwa, and Hashour platforms.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Tuesday.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, the Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

