  1. Culture
Dec 17, 2020, 5:30 PM

Over 70 films being displayed in Cinema Verite each day

Over 70 films being displayed in Cinema Verite each day

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Over 70 films are being displayed on daily basis in the 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite” which is currently underway totally online in Tehran.

In this edition of the festival at least 142 Iranian and 25 foreign documentaries will be screened totally online in different sections of the festival through the Filimo, Namava, Tiwa, and Hashour platforms.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Tuesday.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, the Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship  Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

ZZ/PR

News Code 167289

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News