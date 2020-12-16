Cinema Verite to commemorate Sheikholeslami   

Sheikholeslami was born in 1363 and has graduated from Cinema School in London.

So far she has produced and organized several TV series and documentaries. Sheikholeslami also won several awards from different film festivals in Iran, Finland, etc.

Cinema Verite” opened in Tehran on Tuesday.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, the Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship

Documentary Competition, CoronaVirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

