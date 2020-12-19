Arabic page of "Cinema Verite" website launched

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite"- an important documentary fest across Iran and the Middle East- will last for eight days.

Arabic page of Cinema Verite was inaugurated to give information of the cinematic event to the Arabs as the festival is important across the Middle East region and for Arab states, director of public relations' office of the fest has announced.

Over 500 million people speak Arabic worldwide or Arabic is their second language, so the distribution of information about Cinema Verite in Arabic will lead to an increase in the number of spectators of the international event, Shahnam Safajou noted.

He went on to say that the English page of Cinema Verite, too, reflects the information and news about the cinematic event like what it did in previous years.

Those who are interested in the festival's news can click on www.irandocfest.ir for receiving further information, Safajou stated.

Due to the pandemic, 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite" like many other world events and gatherings is being held virtually.

Reportedly, 894 films have been submitted to different sections of the international festival.

MNA/