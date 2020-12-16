Fadaeian enjoys great status in Iran's documentary cinema

Fadaeian is a photographer, documentary filmmaker, researcher, editor, producer and director who has so far directed over 70 documentary films and managed to win numerous awards film festivals.

Touching upon Fadaeian activities in the Iranian cinema, Poursamadi reiterated that Fadaian has come to cinema from the world of philosophy, had studied philosophy and entered the field of cinema with this commencement.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite” which opened in Tehran on Tuesday is slated to pay tribute to Fadaeian.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, the Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship

Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format via utilizing the national platform in the country.

