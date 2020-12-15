Moqaddam's message on occasion of Cinema Verite inauguration

The message is as follows:

Documentary cinema is the common language of nations. This event is an opportunity to connect people together at a time when the pace of change is accelerating.

With the help of documentaries, people gain a new understanding of the issues around them and use this knowledge to foster the situation.

There is no part of life that is far detached from the eyes of documentary cinema. Wherever there is a need to search, transform and change, documentary cinema is there. Documentaries have always been at the forefront of facing challenges and difficulties. They take risks in the path of truth-seeking and truth-telling. We see many manifestations of this risk and sense of responsibility in today's difficult situation and the epidemic of the Coronavirus.

The intertwining of the Cinema Verite with the documentary cinema has caused the festival to go one step further in connection with this risk-taking and sense of responsibility. While many cultural and artistic events are held in an aura of stagnation and ambiguity, holding an online cinema festival provides an unparalleled opportunity. This festival is turning the challenge into an amazing opportunity to create a vast landscape that provides the opportunity to watch documentaries for a very wide range of audiences.

Documentary cinema as one of the most cultural and progressive forms of cinema, in addition to having a large audience among different strata, also has the most educated spectrum. Cinema, which due to its nature is associated with various subtleties and capacities, and due to its multiplicity of genres, has a great potential for a path-breaking and fruitful presence in today's life.

Iran's Cinema Organization's due attention to the documentary cinema in the path of expanding the scope of activities and deepening the original approaches, the enthusiastic presence of cinematographers in the field of production and the necessity of consistent and fruitful activity, have all caused this range to be full of dynamism.

Many thanks to all the documentarians, enthusiasts and collaborators of the Center for the Development of Documentary and Experimental Cinema, who worked hard and patiently withstood the difficult conditions of the pandemic and spared no effort to hold the fourteenth festival properly.

I ask God Almighty for everyone's success.

ZZ/PR