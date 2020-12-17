Iranian's resistance to force next US admin. to succumb

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 99 transportation and urban development projects on Thursday, President Rouhani said that yesterday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized national unity and called on all the three branches of power to strengthen national unity.

Stating that national unity creates national power for the country, he said that it is a national power that forces others to respect and surrender to the rights of the Iranian people.

"I have no doubt that the three-year resistance of the Iranian nation will force the future US administration to succumb to the people and return to their commitments and break the sanctions," he highlighted.

"Our first task is to try to make sanctions ineffective or less effective," Iranian President said, adding, "We are trying to remove the sanctions, and as the Leader said yesterday, this should not be delayed even for an hour."

Rouhani continued, "The government must do its best to break the sanctions, and it is not allowed to delay even for an hour, and this was a very important guideline that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized."

He also stressed that the government exercises all its power to break the sanctions, and expressed hope that with cooperation, synergy, and solidarity, the Iranian economy would develop more and more every day.

