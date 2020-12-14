Reopening embassy in Tehran key step in fight against US

Bolivian Foreign Minister announced that his country will reopen its embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Strengthening country’s defense power on Parl.’s agenda: MP

Spokesman for Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that strengthening defense and disciplinary power of the country is on the top agenda of Parliament’s National Security Commission.

Araghchi meets with Afghan FM to discuss bilateral ties

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with Afghanistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Haneef Atmar in Kabul on Sunday.

Boosting bilateral trade, main goal of Iran-EU Business Forum

Adviser to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for Trade Contracts and Intl. Affairs said that increasing trade and economic interactions is the main objective behind organizing Iran-EU Business Forum.

Iran, Norway stress expansion of academic relations

The Vice Chancellor for International Affairs of Islamic Azad University and the Norwegian Ambassador to Iran conferred on boosting bilateral scientific relations.

French amb. summoned by Foreign Ministry

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the French Ambassador to Tehran on Sunday in a protest to yesterday’s statement of the French Foreign Ministry.

Ghalibaf felicitate Venezuela on holding successful elections

Iran's Parl. Speaker Mohammad Bgaher Ghalibaf congratulated Venezuela on holding successful legislative elections.

Intelligence Ministry dismantles foreign currency saboteurs

Iran’s Intelligence forces have identified and dismantled a large network of economic saboteurs in Yazd province.

Daily COVID-19 infections fall below 8k after 40 days

Iran has registered 7,451 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the first time the figure falls below 8,000 since Nov. 2.

Iran summons German envoy over EU statement

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday in a protest to yesterday’s statement of the European Union (EU).

FA