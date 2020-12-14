Iran pursuing resistance strategy against enemies

Raeisi made the remarks on Monday, noting that ISIL was created by United States, Europe, and the Zionist regime and that the victory over the terrorist organization is due to efforts and blood of Lt. General Soleimani and thousands of the martyrs of the Resistance Front.

Pointing to the victory of the discourse of resistance, he underlined that the Islamic Republic follows the strategy of resistance against the US, Europe, and the enemies, and the cost of resistance will be less than surrendering.

He also maintained that the Iranian government and nation emphasize the significance of resistance and further urged the enemies to fulfill their obligations.

FA/5095498