  1. Politics
Dec 14, 2020, 4:35 PM

Iran pursuing resistance strategy against enemies

Iran pursuing resistance strategy against enemies

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iran Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran pursues the strategy of resistance against the enemies.

Raeisi made the remarks on Monday, noting that ISIL was created by United States, Europe, and the Zionist regime and that the victory over the terrorist organization is due to efforts and blood of Lt. General Soleimani and thousands of the martyrs of the Resistance Front.

Pointing to the victory of the discourse of resistance, he underlined that the Islamic Republic follows the strategy of resistance against the US, Europe, and the enemies, and the cost of resistance will be less than surrendering.

He also maintained that the Iranian government and nation emphasize the significance of resistance and further urged the enemies to fulfill their obligations.

FA/5095498

News Code 167169

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News