US imposes sanctions on two Iranian nationals

The United States is imposing sanctions against two Iranian intelligence officers over their alleged role in the disappearance and probable death of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, senior government officials said in a conference call with reporters on Monday, Sputnik News reported.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) later published a formal notice indicating that sanctions would be imposed on Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai, alleged to be members of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Robert Levinson had retired from the FBI in 1998 but was believed to be in Iran on a CIA mission when he disappeared in March 2007.

Iran has repeatedly denied having detained Levinson and says that the country has no knowledge of his whereabouts.

FA/PR