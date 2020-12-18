Anti-Iranian resolution in UNGA lacks legal credibility: spox

In reaction to the adoption of an anti-Iranian resolution in the UN General Assembly, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman considered this resolution to have no legal credibility.

In reaction to the adoption of the anti-Iranian resolution in the UN General Assembly, which was proposed by Canada and with the support of European countries and the Zionist regime, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the resolution lacks legal credibility, deploring the stances adopted by the initiators of the resolution on the instrumental use of international organizations to impose pressure on Iran.

Enemy's maximum pressure policy failed: IRGC Chief cmdr.

Stating that Iran will never lose to the enemy, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the maximum pressure policy of the enemy has failed.

"The enemy no longer has the ability to threaten and we will never lose to the enemy," said Major General Hossein Salami.

FM Zarif: US own restrictions sanctioned its firms out of Iran's market

Mohammad Javad Zarif in his Twitter account on Thursday wrote, "@SecPompeo Your own restrictions actually sanctioned US companies out of Iran's market with its unparalleled natural & human resources."

"And your illicit #MaximumFailure policy canceled Boeing's contract for 88 civilian aircraft—costing Iranian lives, but also American jobs," he added.

Iran's trade with ECO exceeds $5.7bn

The spokesman of Iran's Customs Office said that Iranian trade with members of the Economic Cooperation Organization has surpassed 5.7 billion dollars in the past eight months of the current Iranian year (starting on March 20).

Iran has exported 7,430,423 tons of goods to ECO member states, which was worth 2,945,623,049 dollars, said Ruhollah Latifi on Thursday.

Iran urges Washington to withdraw forces from Syria

Announcing the country's support for the Syrian people and government in the fight against terrorism and occupation, Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations said that US forces should leave Syria.

Addressing a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on "Middle East: Syria – Political and Humanitarian" on Wednesday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that everyone should fully respect the sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

Zarif criticizes MEMRI for distorting comments on Jews

In reaction to accusations of anti-Semitism, Iranian Foreign Minister said that Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has sunk to a new low in taking my pejorative usage of a word to accuse me of Antisemitism.

In a tweet on Late Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "MEMRI has sunk to a new low in taking my pejorative usage of a word to accuse me of Antisemitism."

Pres. Rouhani: Iranian's resistance to force next US admin. to succumb

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the resistance of the Iranian people will force the next US administration to succumb to them and return to their commitments and break the sanctions.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 99 transportation and urban development projects on Thursday, President Rouhani said that yesterday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized national unity and called on all the three branches of power to strengthen national unity.

JCPOA parties back return to its full implementation: Russia

Participants of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program on Wednesday supported the return to its implementation in the initially agreed framework, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Representatives of the party states reaffirmed commitment to the JCPOA obligations and the UNSC Resolution 2231 and backed continuing an intensive search for effective solutions facilitating quick return to the implementation of the comprehensive agreements in the initially agreed frameworks," the diplomatic agency noted, TASS reported.

