American documentarian to hold masterclass in Cinema Verite

The masterclass will be held online at 17:30-19:00 Iranian local time.

He is slated to answer the below questions in his masterclass:

-Why do you make films in war zones?

-What advice can you give about editing a film?

-What message do you have for young filmmakers?

-How do you write screenplays for your films?

Longi has also participated in the 2nd edition of Cinema Verite.

The Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format via utilizing the national platform in the country.

According to the director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, so far, 894 films have been submitted to the different sections of the event.

FA/PR