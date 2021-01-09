Iran not to become venue for testing foreign vaccines

Speaking in a meeting of heads of committees of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Saturday, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani hailed the decreasing g trend of Covid-19 in the country due to good measures and health protocols taken in the country, saying that the number of deaths and hospitalizations decreased by 70% and 80% respectively.

He went on to say, “Today, supplying the vaccine is one of the demands of the people. The government is trying to achieve results as soon as possible or import approved vaccines."

He also spoke about the US sabotages on supplying the vaccine, saying that in the recent month the country has faced some problems in terms of transferring money to buy the vaccine, and this one of the clearest examples of a crime committed by the United States against the Iranian people.

He also stressed that the health of the Iranian nation is a priority for the government saying that Iran refuses to import foreign vaccines that they have not passed their clinical trial and approval processes yet.

People should be assured that they will not be tested by foreign companies for the Covid-19 vaccine, he added.

He also added that even after vaccinating the people, it is a must to observe health protocols.

