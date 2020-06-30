Observing health protocols, sole way in fight against COVID-19: Pres. Rouhani

Coronavirus is not over in the country and people must observe health guidelines carefully and strictly.

Speaking in a meeting of Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution [SCCR] on Tue., Rouhani expounded a comprehensive report on battling COVID-19 in the country over the past five months when the disease spread in the country and added, “during the spread of coronavirus in the country, Ministry of Health and Medical Education and also medical staff of the country carried out salient measures in this field.”

In this regard, important decisions were adopted in the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, President Rouhani added.

In spite of all efforts and very constructive measures taken in the fight against coronavirus, “we are witnessing the growing trend of number of people infected by this disease in some cities of the country, he said, adding, “according to the report received, gatherings and ceremonies are the main and most important factors behind reemergence of COVID-19 in some regions in the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to wearing face mask as one of the deterrent factors in transmission of the novel coronavirus and added, “based on the bylaw approved by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, wearing face mask will be compulsory as of July 5.”

The government will continue to fight against COVID-19 decisively. In this way, the government is determined to continue imposition of restrictions in some centers in order to contain the disease, Rouhani emphasized.

