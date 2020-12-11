  1. Iran
Iran COVID-19 update: 232 deaths, 9,594 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 9,594 COVID-19 infections and 232 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,092,617 with the death toll standing at 51,728.

According to Lari, 5,760 patients are in critical condition while 787,853 patients have recovered.

So far, 6,611,783 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 70.8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,590,766 and recoveries amounting to 49,247,475.

