Morocco-Zionist regime normalization draws vast reactions

The normalization of relations between the Zionist regime and Morocco has provoked negative reactions among the Palestinian groups.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement described the move as a betrayal of al-Quds.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) also described the move as a mistake that does not benefit the Palestinian cause, adding that the Zionist regime is abusing the normalization of relations to increase its hostile policy against the Palestinian people.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said that it was a dark day and further urged for unity to counter the Zionist regime and protect the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Ahrar movement announced that the normalization of relations between Morocco and the Zionist regime is not approved by the Moroccan people.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement condemned the move and noted that the normalization serves the interests of Netanyahu and Trump.

Yemeni Ansarullah said that any normalization of relations with the Zionist regime in the East or the West is rejected and condemned.

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that The Zionist regime and Morocco "have agreed to full diplomatic relations," claiming that the deal will lead to a"massive breakthrough" for peace in the Middle East.

FA/5092815