Texas lawmaker weighing referendum to break away from US

A Texas state lawmaker, Kyle Biedermann, says he is planning to prepare a legislative initiative for a referendum in the state so that residents will decide whether to secede from the US, Sputnik News reported.

"The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation", Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredricksburg, tweeted in a statement.

Although the state's legislative bodies are soon to be on a lengthy Christmas vacation, not resuming work until January, Biedermann is set to promote his plans without delay citing Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution which reads: "All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority and instituted for their benefit".

FA/PR