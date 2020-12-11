  1. Politics
Dec 11, 2020, 1:33 PM

Texas lawmaker weighing referendum to break away from US

Texas lawmaker weighing referendum to break away from US

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – A Texas state lawmaker is planning to prepare an initiative for a referendum in the state so that residents will decide whether to secede from the US.

A Texas state lawmaker, Kyle Biedermann, says he is planning to prepare a legislative initiative for a referendum in the state so that residents will decide whether to secede from the US, Sputnik News reported.

"The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation", Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredricksburg, tweeted in a statement.

Although the state's legislative bodies are soon to be on a lengthy Christmas vacation, not resuming work until January, Biedermann is set to promote his plans without delay citing Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution which reads: "All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority and instituted for their benefit".

FA/PR

News Code 167024

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News