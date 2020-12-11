Iran to take revenge for Fakhrizadeh at 'proper time'

Major General Hossein Salami visited the house of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and met with his family on Friday.

According to Salami, Dr. Fakhrizadeh was a committed scientist who served his country for many years in anonymity and his Martyrdom has brought great honor for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Commander went on to say that the enemies had been planning to assassinate Martyr Fakhrizadeh for several years.

He further underlined that the path of the martyrs, especially Martyr Fakhrizadeh, will definitely continue in the future.

Salami added that the Zionist regime will undoubtedly pay the price for this act of terror and the great nation of Iran will take hard revenge at the proper time.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Nov. 27. Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

FA/ 5093015