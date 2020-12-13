Daily COVID-19 infections fall below 8k after 40 days

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, total COVID-19 infections has hit 1,108,269 since the outbreak started in the country.

She said that 247 patients have succumbed to the disease since Saturday, bringing the death toll to 52,196.

According to Lari, 5,723 patients are experiencing critical conditions while 812,270 others have already recovered from the respiratory disease.

She also noted that more than 6.7 million tests have been taken across the country to diagnose infections.

According to the latest compiled data, COVID-19 has infected 72.2 million individuals across the globe with the death toll rising above 1.6 million.

MAH/