  1. Iran
Dec 13, 2020, 2:28 PM

Daily COVID-19 infections fall below 8k after 40 days

Daily COVID-19 infections fall below 8k after 40 days

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Iran has registered 7,451 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the first time the figure falls below 8,000 since Nov. 2.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, total COVID-19 infections has hit 1,108,269 since the outbreak started in the country.

She said that 247 patients have succumbed to the disease since Saturday, bringing the death toll to 52,196.

According to Lari, 5,723 patients are experiencing critical conditions while 812,270 others have already recovered from the respiratory disease.

She also noted that more than 6.7 million tests have been taken across the country to diagnose infections.

According to the latest compiled data, COVID-19 has infected 72.2 million individuals across the globe with the death toll rising above 1.6 million.  

MAH/

News Code 167112

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News