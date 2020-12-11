Zionist regime has no place in future of region

In a tweet on Friday, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the normalization of relations between the Zionist regime and Morocco as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, adding that the rulers of the Arab countries have demonstrated a total disregard for the teachings of Islam.

He went on to say that the Zionist regime will certainly have no place in the future of the region.

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the Zionist regime and Morocco "have agreed to full diplomatic relations," claiming that the deal will lead to a"massive breakthrough" for peace in the Middle East. Washington has instead recognized Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, an act which has been condemned by countries such as Russia as illegal to international law and resolutions.

