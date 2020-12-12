Pres. Rouhani to hold press conference on Dec. 14

The President Office's Deputy Head for Communications and Information Alireza Moezzi broke the news on Saturday, adding that the press conference will start at 3:00 PM, local time.

President Rouhani has long sought to hold a press conference with reporters but the meeting has been delayed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the need to fully observe health protocols and guidelines, he added.

According to the instruction of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, this year’s press conference will be held in a different way from the previous edition due to the pandemic, Moezzi emphasized.

