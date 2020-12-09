Russia making constructive efforts to counter US sanctions

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Wednesday.

Referring to the strategic relations between Iran and Russia, he noted, “Parliamentary, political and economic relations between the two countries are expanding and the development of cultural relations is a good foundation for comprehensive cooperation.”

He also pointed to US hostile actions and noted that the three European countries did not fulfill their JCPOA obligations.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say that Iran’s Strategic Action Plan is the final opportunity for the JCPOA participants to meet their commitments, adding that China and Russia are making constructive efforts to counter US unilateral sanctions.

He further maintained that the era of US hegemony over the world is rapidly declining.

Levan Dzhagaryan, for his part, said that US inhumane sanctions on other countries have undermined the White House's credibility.

He underlined that the cooperation between Iran and Russia in the region has become a constructive model for other countries.

“Political and parliamentary relations between Iran and Russia have a reassuring process and we are trying to develop them as much as possible,” he added.

