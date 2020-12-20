Senior advisor stresses Iran-Armenia cooperation

Speaking in his meeting with Armenian representatives in the Parliament on Sunday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the diverse cooperation between the two countries.

According to a tweet by Amir-Abdollahian, in a meeting with intelligent and active representatives of Armenians in the North and South, Messrs. Begrian and Shaverdian praised the key role of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

While reviewing the developments in the region, “We said that Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Armenia are two good neighbors and have a lot in common."

MA/FNA13990930000973