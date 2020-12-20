  1. Politics
Dec 20, 2020, 8:31 PM

Senior advisor stresses Iran-Armenia cooperation

Senior advisor stresses Iran-Armenia cooperation

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs emphasized the need to expand cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia.

Speaking in his meeting with Armenian representatives in the Parliament on Sunday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the diverse cooperation between the two countries.

According to a tweet by Amir-Abdollahian, in a meeting with intelligent and active representatives of Armenians in the North and South, Messrs. Begrian and Shaverdian praised the key role of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

While reviewing the developments in the region, “We said that Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Armenia are two good neighbors and have a lot in common."

MA/FNA13990930000973

News Code 167418

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News