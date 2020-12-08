Dragging region to new conflict, Zionist regime's goal: Envoy

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Chairman of Standing Committee on International Affairs of House of Representatives of Belarus Andrei Savinykh on Tuesday, Saeed Yari pointed to the recent assassination of Iranian prominent nuclear and defense scientist martyr ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’ and said that Islamic Republic of Iran will decisively respond to this terrorist act in appropriate time and place.

In this talk, Iranian envoy called assassination of Iranian scientist ‘Fakhrizadeh’ as violation of international principles and norms and contrary to the UN Charter and urged members of international community to condemn this terrorist act.

Signs of Zionist regime’s intervention in this terrorist act are clearly ‘visible’, he said, adding, “Any legal responsibility and consequences of this terrorist act shall be borne by the Zionist regime and the United States.”

While condemning this terrorist act, Andrei Savinykh stressed that Iran’s response to this inhumane behavior was very far-sighted and Iran showed that it would not stop in the way of development and progress against external pressures.

No logical and wise person would accept such violent and criminal behavior and such actions violate all international rules and regulations, he added.

