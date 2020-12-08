Iran tells Europe to prove sincere JCPOA commitment

Iran has called on the European parties to the 2015 deal (JCPOA), including Germany, to prove their sincere commitment to the pact, instead of toeing in the line of the United States.

Iran-Syria rounds of talks begin in Tehran

The first round of meetings and talks between the foreign ministers of Iran and Syria kicked off in Tehran on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 fatalities below 300 for 2nd day

The daily death toll of the COVID-19 dropped below 300 for the first time since mid-October Sunday and the figure stood at 284 on Monday.

According to Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari, the daily count of coronavirus fatalities reached 284 on Monday, bringing the death tally to 50,594. She said that 10,827 new infections were detected since Sunday, bringing the total infections to 1,051,374.

E3 react to Iranian parl. plan to set up new centrifuges

France, Germany and the UK have voiced their concern about a counteractive plan by the Iranian Parliament to set up new centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility.

Iran supporting Astana Peace Process: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, conferred on regional and international developments and the joint fight against terrorism in a meeting on Monday. Zarif stressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Astana Peace Process.

Afghanistan refutes reports of insulting to Afghans in Iran

Afghanistan Foreign Ministry has dismissed as untrue the reports and alleged videos of insulting some Afghan nationals in Iran.

Syrain FM holds talks with Ghalibaf

Syrian FM Faisal Mekdad met and held talks with Iranian Parliament's spox Mohamamd Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday.

Iran's Leader in good health

An informed source affiliated to the office of Iran's Leader rejected the failing health rumors about the Leader of the Islamic Revolution underlining that Ayatollah Khamenei is in good health.

Mehdi Fazaeli in a tweet on Monday announced that the Leader is in good health and cheerful, carrying out his routine schedule.

Syria plays a very crucial role in resistance front: Velayati

Adviser to the Leader of Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said that Syria plays a very crucial and decisive role in the Resistance Front.

