E3 react to Iranian parl. plan to set up new centrifuges

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the E3 reacted to a plan by the Iranian Parliament that aims to counteract sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation and safeguard its interests, claiming that the new decision is a violation of the nuclear deal.

"If Iran is serious about preserving a space for diplomacy, it must not implement these steps," the joint statement reads, without referring to their own failure to stand against the US’ bullying that has undermined the Iranian nation’s livelihood and hampered the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

This is while Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, earlier on Monday, urged the European parties to the JCPOA to prove their sincere commitment to the pact, instead of toeing in the line of the United States.

The Iranian Parliament has approved the outlines of a draft bill, which, if adopted, will require the Iranian administration to suspend more commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal.

The plan, among other things, requires the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to produce at least 120 kg of 20-percent enriched uranium annually and store it inside the country within two months after the adoption of the law.

The move is meant to open the locks placed on the country’s nuclear program and advance the goals of nuclear martyrs such as Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated by suspected Israel-tied terrorists on Friday.

