Ulyanov reacts to new positions of West on JCPOA

In a tweet on Sunday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "Some analysts advocate for a “better deal with #Iran”. They forgot that the perfect is the enemy of the good."

"The return to the original deal is by itself a big challenge. Any attempt “to improve” it would require years of negotiations w/o any guarantee of positive result," he added.

Earlier, in line with the US regarding its conditions for returning to the JCPOA, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also announced on Friday that Germany is looking for an alternative, broader nuclear accord with Iran in place of the existing agreement which is "no longer enough".

This is while Zarif and other Iranian officials always announced that the country will not negotiate over an already-negotiated agreement.

Addressing the "Mediterranean Dialogue" on Thursday, Zarif ruled out the possibility of re-negotiating over the JCPOA. He said Washington withdrew from the deal not from the United Nations so the US has to oblige to its commitments under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The Trump administration violated the UNSCR 2231 and now the US is in no position to set new conditions in the issue, he added.

The remarks come as newly-elect US President Joe Biden has voiced readiness for returning to the nuclear deal, and meanwhile, has said it will pursue to negotiate Iran’s missile program in a new deal.

