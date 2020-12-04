In a tweet on Friday, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "Here's what @HeikoMaas & E3 must do before speaking abt what Iran should do: Stop despicable #CovidApartheid, Honor your obligations under UNSCR2231 & stop violating JCPOA, End YOUR malign behavior in OUR region: $100B arms sales to Persian Gulf & blind support for Israel terror."

He made the remarks in reaction to a report by the Turkish media 'TRT World' that quoted Israeli media saying Germany has promised to recognize the Zionist regime as a European country in a bid to include Israel but exclude Palestine from the EU’s coronavirus vaccination deal that is being made with large pharmaceutical companies.

"The pledge was made by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Health Minister Jens Spahn to Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as a continuation of the country’s “special relationship” because of the Holocaust," Turkish media added.

Earlier, in line with the US regarding its conditions for returning to the JCPOA, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also announced on Friday that Germany is looking for an alternative, broader nuclear accord with Iran in place of the existing agreement which is "no longer enough".

This is while Zarif and other Iranian officials always announced that the country will not negotiate over an already-negotiated agreement.

